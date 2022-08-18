Tourist requires medical care after Bali prank goes horribly wrong

A prank by a younger Australian tourist has backfired in a spectacular approach after he was left needing medical consideration whereas on holiday in Bali.

Isaac Power shared a cheeky picture of himself consuming water from a hose held by a statue above the pool at his rented villa.

The picture within the Bali Bogans Facebook group was accompanied by one other picture of the Brisbane man receiving medical consideration from a crew of travelling medical doctors.

“Shout-out (to) doctor Ari, he’s still alive,” he wrote within the group.

The self-deprecating put up garnered greater than 1000 reactions from fellow travellers, who expressed sympathy but additionally let Mr Power understand it was his fault.

Issac Power was handled by a crew of travelling medical doctors who attend to vacationers who fall sick in Bali. Bali Bogans/Facebook

Numerous travellers labelled Mr Power a “rookie” for making the error of consuming the water in Bali.

“Must be a first-time rookie drinking that Bali water,” one traveller wrote on the web page for Australians travelling to Bali.

“OMG you drank that ha … I guess we all go through it,” a Melbourne resident commented.

“Good old Bali belly it’s def (sic) an experience, that’s for sure.”

A Perth girl questioned whether or not the prank was well worth the ache.

“All fun and games until you s–t yourself,” she wrote.

A daily customer to the attractive island mentioned her son was “violently ill for days” after ingesting a small quantity of pool water.

“It was sad to watch,” the Adelaide girl wrote.

“Dr (sic) said bacteria from the pool had done it … A few days later our pool was green.”

Although most of the commenters chided Power for consuming the water, lots extra leapt to his defence.

“You live and you learn,” a Wollongong girl mentioned.

“He was having fun! He will know for next time.”

Another Australian vacationer instructed Power can be consuming beers once more that night time after receiving therapy.

The Brisbane man was nursed again to well being by “Dr. Ari”, a crew of travelling medical workers who attend to vacationers in Bali who’ve fallen sick.

Numerous posts within the Bali Bogans group reward the environment friendly medical doctors for his or her care of Australians troubled with the dreaded Bali stomach.