Toyota Fortuner with toilet seat? This modified SUV is perfect travel companion

It is widespread to seek out totally practical bogs in motorhomes, camper vans and caravans however it isn’t on a regular basis that you will notice a bathroom seat inside a daily automobile. A Toyota Fortuner proprietor from Trivandrum, Kerala obtained a bathroom seat affixed in his off-road SUV, basically to keep away from the ache of discovering a hygienic washroom whereas travelling to off beat locations.

The rest room contained in the Fortuner SUV is accessible from contained in the cabin because it has been built-in into the additional room of the inside and half of the boot house. The commode field occupies half of the house of the third row of seats, making it a six-seater SUV with restricted cargo house on the again.

The automobile was modified by Kerala-based coach design firm Ojes Automobiles, which is understood for constructing vainness vans for varied movie stars. Speaking to HT Auto concerning the modification, Biju Markose, MD at Ojes Automobiles stated, “We examine buyer necessities and make all of the doable modifications as per their wants. This specific (Fortuner) buyer desires to journey everywhere in the nation and there may not be rest room services accessible in all areas, so he wished to place commode contained in the automobile.”

The automobile makes use of a marine rest room system that was imported from Netherlands for this objective, Markose stated. It comes with a drainage tank and a touchscreen system for flushing, which makes use of actually much less water for pumping down the waste. Use of sure chemical compounds can assist get rid of odor from the waste, which may be disposed off later.

A video of the modified automobile posted by a YouTuber reveals how the bathroom compartment may be accessed from the cabin however has actually small house and is not very snug for sitting for too lengthy. However, it absolutely is a superb reduction to have a practical rest room seat contained in the automobile whereas travelling to far off locations.

