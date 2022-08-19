“Trinamool’s Sougata Roy Will Be Beaten Up For…”: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

Trinamool leaders might be crushed up with footwear in numerous elements of the state,” Dilip Ghosh said.

Kolkata:

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday courted controversy by saying senior Trinamool Congress leader Sougata Roy “might be crushed up with footwear” for a comment he had made while attacking critics of his party.

Mr Ghosh’s remark drew a sharp retort from Roy who claimed the BJP leader lacks “formal training” and is in contact with the TMC as he now not enjoys the boldness of the saffron camp.

While terming that it was unfair the best way the TMC was being “maligned” by opposition events following the arrest of two of its leaders in several circumstances, Mr Roy had stated that “shoes will be made by peeling off the skin of those who believe they can get away by maligning the party” below the garb of protest.

However, he later regretted making such a comment.

“Sougata Roy is a veteran politician. He was a professor once upon a time. But we are stunned to hear the language he used to attack the opposition. He is telling his party cadres that shoes will be made by peeling off the skin. The day is not far away when people will beat him up with shoes. The TMC leaders will be beaten up with shoes in various parts of the state,” Mr Ghosh stated.

Mr Roy stated he didn’t wish to react to the BJP chief’s comment.

“It’s beyond my dignity to comment on what a person with little or no formal education is saying. Dilip Ghosh himself is in touch with our party as he no longer enjoys the confidence of the BJP leadership,” he stated.

Mr Ghosh had additionally claimed that such feedback present that TMC leaders at the moment are “scared” as two of their senior colleagues – Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal – are behind bars.

Mr Chatterjee was arrested by ED in reference to the college recruitment rip-off whereas Mr Mondal was arrested by CBI for allegedly not cooperating with it in a cattle smuggling case.

