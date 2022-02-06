Tripura Plans To Breed Endangered Vultures

White-rump-ed vulture present in Tripura has been recognized as critically endangered by IUCN.

Agartala:

Tripura’s forestry division is embarking on a venture to breed the endangered vulture specie in Khowai district by means of program for ‘vulture conservation and synthetic breeding’.

The determination was taken after it was observed that Khowai had increased focus of vulture inhabitants, stated officers who added that vultures can be introduced in from different states to assist in the bogus breeding.

“The project would soon be set up at Padmabil area in Khowai district with money sanctioned by the central government. There would be artificial breeding by bringing vultures from Haryana and then the offspring would be released in wild”, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Khowai, Niraj Ok Chanchal stated.

“Recently around 30-40 vultures were sighted in the district. About a decade back the scavenger bird was almost extinct in the state, but the population is on the rise now due to improvement of their habitat by the forest department”, he stated.

The Conservation Breeding Program seems to be the one motion, which might save the vultures from extinction, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), DK Sharma stated.

“If 150 pairs of each of the three species could be held and bred in captivity, it would be possible to get a derived population of 600 pairs of each of the three species, within ten years of the beginning of release programme. This will form a genetically diverse and self-propagating population”, he reasoned.

So far solely three facilities have been arrange by state governments and Bombay Natural History Society.

Explaining the explanations behind the rise in numbers of vultures, Mr Chanchal stated, it was noticed that plantation of leafy Shimul timber on the river financial institution helped enhancing the habitat, which had been depleted earlier by de-forestation. Vultures have additionally learnt to adapt to the shortage of meals to some extent by consuming carcasses of animals floating on the river.

“We also launched an awareness campaign among the locals for planting more Shimul trees, because the vultures roost in such leafy trees and not to give diclofenac (an anti-inflammatory drug) to their livestock (as this enters the food chain and causes renal failure in vultures) . People have responded well to our requests”, he stated.

Even after taking the measures, the scavenger fowl nonetheless faces a meals disaster and to fulfill it, the forest division plans to arrange a vulture colony, with plentiful meals choices and an appropriate ecosystem.

Among the 9 species of the birds sighted within the nation, white-rump-ed vulture present in Tripura has been recognized as critically endangered by IUCN.

Although India has banned manufacture of diclofenac tablets for animals, the tablets are being manufactured for human use. Farmers usually illegally use these tables to deal with cattle.

Prasenjit Biswas, an ornithologist who authored The Last Flight of the Vulture, stated human incursion and unavailability of meals had been the most important causes behind the decline within the huge fowl’s inhabitants.

The Rudra Sagar Lake, its environment and the Sipahijala sanctuary, with its giant lakes and forests, was a favorite hang-out of white-rumped vultures until the late Nineteen Eighties, he stated.

“Human corpses are rarely dumped in the open, while animal carcasses are also now safely disposed off. This has deprived the vultures of their food source,” Mr Biswas, who has been studying the movements and traits of vultures for over a decade, added.

There were only 55 vultures sighted in the State in 2013 according to a survey by the department.

However, no survey of vultures has been carried out since then.

The population of vultures in the Indian subcontinent crashed during the 1990s. This was first reported and documented in 1996-97 by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), while monitoring raptors numbers in Keoladeo National Park, at Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The BNHS conducted nationwide raptor surveys in many parts of India between 1991 and 1993 and the survey was repeated in 2000 and the results were dramatic.

“The populations of Oriental White-backed Vulture and Long-billed Vulture had declined by more than 92% between 1991-93 and 2000. By the year 2007, the population had declined by an astonishing 99.9 % for Oriental White-backed Vultures and by 97% for long billed and slender billed vultures. All three vulture species were listed by IUCN, the World Conservation Union, in 2000 as ‘Critically Endangered,’ which is the highest category of endangerment”, Mr Sharma instructed PTI.

This evaluation indicated a excessive danger of worldwide extinction within the wild within the close to future. The vultures are additionally listed within the Schedule-I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act (1972) which is the very best class of safety for Wildlife within the nation.

