Trump lawyers detail document hunt in contempt ruling fight

Donald Trump’s authorized workforce desires to void a contempt ruling and $10,000-per-day effective in opposition to the previous president over a subpoena for paperwork associated to a New York civil investigation into his enterprise dealings

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s authorized workforce desires to void a contempt ruling and $10,000-per-day effective in opposition to the previous president over a subpoena for paperwork associated to a New York civil investigation into his enterprise dealings, saying they’ve carried out an in depth seek for the related recordsdata.

A brand new, 66-page courtroom submitting dated Friday describes Trump’s attorneys’ efforts to supply paperwork sought by New York Attorney General Letitia James’s workplace, which is probing whether or not Trump could have misstated the worth of property like skyscrapers and golf programs on monetary statements for over a decade.

Trump has referred to as the investigation a political witch hunt and lately referred to as James, who’s Black, “racist” and said the courts were “biased, unyielding, and totally unfair.”

Last week, a New York appellate judge rejected his bid to suspend the fine while Trump appeals the decision.

In the recent court filing, Trump attorney Alina Habba said the responses to the subpoena were complete and correct and that no relevant documents or information were withheld.

Habba conducted searches of Trump’s offices and private quarters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, according to the filing, but didn’t find any relevant documents that hadn’t already been produced. The filing also detailed searches of other locations including file cabinets and storage areas at the Trump Organization’s offices in New York.

In a separate sworn affidavit included with the filing, Trump stated there aren’t any relevant documents that haven’t already been produced.

He added that he owns two cellphones: an iPhone for personal use that he submitted in March to be searched as part of the subpoena, then submitted again in May; plus a second phone he was recently given that’s only used to post on Truth Social, the social media network he started after his ban from Twitter, Facebook and other platforms.

In a previous court ruling, Habba called the contempt ruling and fine “unconscionable and indefensible.”