Trump pushes Oz to declare victory in undecided Pennsylvania primary

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated Mehmet Oz ought to declare victory over opponent Dave McCormick within the too-close-to-call Pennsylvania GOP battle for Senate nomination — reprising his conspiratorial playbook from the 2020 presidential election that led to the lethal Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol.

“Dr. Oz should declare victory. It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find,’” Trump stated on Truth Social, the social media platform that he helped discovered.

Oz, who Trump endorsed last month, and McCormick remain locked in a tight contest in Pennsylvania, with solely a handful of votes separating the 2 as of Wednesday morning in one of many highest-profile races of 2022. Thousands of votes and mail-in ballots have but to be counted — and the closeness of the race alerts a possible recount — making Trump’s Wednesday morning declaration untimely.

Trump’s name for Oz to declare victory is an echo of his personal effort to steal a victory in Pennsylvania within the 2020 basic election from President Joe Biden. Trump, forward within the vote depend on election evening in Pennsylvania and different states earlier than mail-in ballots had been counted, preemptively declared himself the winner of the presidential election. The then-president went on to lose Pennsylvania, and the election, as extra votes have been counted over the following days.

But Trump has by no means conceded that defeat, as an alternative promulgating baseless theories that the election was stolen from him in Pennsylvania and a handful of different key swing states. That bundle of conspiracy theories, typically referred to by opponents because the “Big Lie,” prompted Trump supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an effort to dam congressional certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory and stays widespread within the Republican Party.