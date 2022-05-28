Trump’s Federal Suit Against New York A.G. Is Dismissed

In the most recent authorized blow to Donald J. Trump, a federal choose on Friday dismissed a lawsuit the previous president filed that sought to halt the New York legal professional normal’s civil investigation into his enterprise practices.

The ruling, in federal court docket in Albany, was Mr. Trump’s second defeat associated to the investigation in two days. On Thursday, an appellate court docket ordered Mr. Trump and two of his children to sit for questioning beneath oath from the workplace of the state legal professional normal, Letitia James.

Together, the rulings clear the best way for Ms. James to finish her investigation within the coming weeks or months. While Ms. James, a Democrat in search of re-election, doesn’t have the authority to deliver prison costs in opposition to Mr. Trump or his household’s actual property enterprise, she will be able to file a lawsuit if she concludes that they dedicated fraud.

Last month, one in every of her legal professionals indicated {that a} go well with may very well be coming quickly, saying that the workplace was making ready an “enforcement action” within the close to future.