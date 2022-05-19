Trying to condemn the war in Ukraine, Bush inadvertently calls Iraq war unjustified





Former President George W. Bush was criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday when his previous nemesis, the verbal slip, struck once more. Bush finally condemned Putin’s invasion of Ukraine — however not earlier than he condemned “a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.”

Bush was drawing a parallel between how international locations conduct elections and their stance towards different nations when his tongue went rogue.

“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq — I mean of Ukraine,” Bush stated.

“Iraq… anyway,” he stated with a shake of his head, as members of the viewers chuckled. He then cited his age, 75, earlier than returning to his speech.

Bush was chatting with an viewers at his presidential library in Dallas, Texas, at an occasion targeted on the significance of guaranteeing free, truthful and safe elections, aiming to bolster voters’ confidence in U.S. elections. But the previous president’s verbal gaffe rapidly drew discover on social media and in headlines.

In 2003, Bush led the U.S. into an invasion and warfare in Iraq on the grounds that Saddam Hussein’s regime had weapons of mass destruction and was working towards a nuclear weapon. No proof of such threats was discovered within the nation. Members of his administration have insisted they had been appearing on defective intelligence.

In Thursday’s speech, Bush was evaluating the free and truthful election of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Putin’s suppression of his political opponents.

He additionally stated he just lately spoke to Zelenskyy through Zoom, declaring the Ukrainian chief to be a “cool little guy — the Churchill of the 21st century.”

Bush has famously been a wellspring of malapropisms, even prompting the time period “Bushisms” and sparking research into slips of the tongue. His newest high-profile foray into mangled speech provides to what’s shaping up as an odd return to the early 2000s, when information shops tracked Brittney Spears and reported on the Taliban’s rule of Afghanistan.