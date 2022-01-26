Tshegofatso Pule: Murderer questioned about ‘threat’ he made to alleged mastermind | News24

Muzikayise Malephane, who was convicted for the homicide of Tshegofatso Pule, was a state witness within the South Gauteng High Court. (Photos by ­ Trevor Kunene)

The witness was questioned concerning a “threat” he made to the alleged mastermind within the homicide of Tshegofatso Pule.

Ntuthuko Shoba is accused of contracting Muzikayise Malephane to kill Pule.

A pregnant Pule was murdered on 4 June 2020.

Tshegofatso Pule’s killer was on Wednesday questioned a couple of video, during which he made a “threat” to the alleged mastermind behind the homicide.

In a video interview he did throughout sentencing, convicted assassin Muzikayise Malephane acknowledged: “I hope that they find [Ntuthuko] Shoba before I find him.

During cross-examination at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg, Shoba’s lawyer, advocate Norman Makhubela, asked Malephane what he meant by his utterances.

“[I meant] as a result of Shoba has put me in too many issues, and he doesn’t even have the heart to face up or take duty for what he has achieved,” Malephane said.

Makhubela asked what Malephane planned to do to Shoba.

Malephane said:

To be honest, lord, I was going to injure him. He was going to be a hospital case.

Pule, a 28-year-old beautician, who was pregnant with Shoba’s child, was murdered on 4 June 2020.

She was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

Malephane has admitted to the killing. He was sentenced to 20 years for the murder.

He implicated Shoba in the gruesome murder by alleging that he was contracted by Shoba to carry out the killing.

Malephane testified that Shoba was afraid of his wife learning about Pule’s pregnancy.

He was asked about a leaked voice note, in which he speaks of “organising a gang” that will expose Shoba to sexual violence while in custody.

“It’s true there was a leak of a voice word on social media, however I used to be speaking to my buddies on a bunch chat, and one of many buddies within the group chat leaked the voice word.

“To be honest, I was just talking on a group chat. I had not arranged such yet,” Malephane mentioned.

Shoba faces one rely of homicide, alternatively conspiracy to commit homicide, and rely two of defeating the ends of justice.

He has pleaded not responsible to the fees.

Malephane’s cross-examination will proceed on Friday.

