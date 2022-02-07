Tshwane flooding: Man found dead in submerged vehicle | News24

Police divers retrieved a physique from a automobile submerged within the Hennopsrivier (Supplied by ER24)

More than 30 individuals, together with youngsters, have been rescued for the reason that heavy downpour began on Friday night time.

Hundreds of persons are taking shelter in group halls.

The Tshwane flood claimed its first sufferer on Sunday when rescue divers pulled a physique out of a automobile within the Hennops River.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell stated two cyclists raised the alarm after they noticed the automobile on Sunday morning, and nervous that somebody is perhaps trapped inside.

The river was flowing so strongly within the Clubview a part of Centurion that it took specialist divers greater than 5 hours to get contained in the automobile.

They discovered the person inside, however he was already lifeless.

Rescuers have been working across the clock to assist the stranded, stated Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso.

Heavy rain flooded areas round Tshwane from Friday night time by way of the early hours of Saturday.

At least 30 individuals, together with youngsters, have been rescued.

WATCH | Tshwane flooding: Ten people rescued, one missing

Some clung to bushes whereas they waited for assist.

Mabaso stated the scenario was exhibiting indicators of enhancing on Sunday, however then the physique of the person was recovered from a Ford Ranger.

About 700 persons are sheltering within the Nelmapius Hall in Mamelodi and one other 70 within the Mamelodi West Community Centre.

The Department of Social Development helps with meals and toiletries whereas it waits for the water to subside.

Mabaso stated some residents threw stones at rescuers who tried to get them off their roofs to security.

He added rescuers additionally discovered a pair alive and clinging on a tree department on Sunday morning.

“They hung on trees overnight. It has been hectic.”

Some rescuers have now been diverted to the Roodeplaat Dam the place a leisure boater was swept away.

“We found a piece of the boat,” stated Mabaso.

One particular person was rescued earlier after the incident.

