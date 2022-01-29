Tunisia thwarts alleged terrorist attack targeting tourist areas

Tunisian police thwarted an assault deliberate by a girl coming from Syria, the place she obtained coaching “with terrorist groups,” concentrating on vacationer areas within the nation, the inside ministry stated on Friday, Trend reviews citing Al Arabiya.

It added that the girl, who was planning assaults with an explosive belt, was imprisoned.

The ministry stated the girl returned to Tunisia from Syria on Jan. 10 after spending a yr of coaching in Syria, the place she deliberate the assault.

Tunisian safety forces have thwarted most militant plots in recent times and so they have grow to be extra environment friendly at responding to these assaults that do happen, Western diplomats say.

In November police shot and wounded an extremist who sought to assault them with a knife and cleaver within the capital.

The final main assaults in Tunisia befell in 2015 when militants killed scores of individuals in two separate assaults at a museum in Tunis and a seaside resort in Sousse.