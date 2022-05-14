Tunisia’s navy rescues 81 migrants headed to Europe from Libya

The Tunisian navy stated Saturday it rescued 81 migrants, one among them a girl, who had set out for Europe from Libya on a barely seaworthy vessel.

The boat, which had been broken, was boarded round six kilometers (4 miles) off Tunisia’s northeastern coast, the navy stated.

It carried 38 Egyptians, 32 Bangladeshis, 10 Sudanese and a Moroccan, all aged between 20 and 38, who had set off from the coastal village of Abu Kammash, near Libya’s border with Tunisia, in keeping with what they advised officers.

They have been handed over to the nationwide guard for processing.

Tunisia and neighboring Libya are key departure factors for migrants in search of to succeed in European shores, typically in poorly-maintained vessels.

The Italian island of Lampedusa is just about 130 kilometers from the Tunisian coast.

Last month, Libyan authorities arrested 542 would-be migrants getting ready to depart for Europe in inflatable boats, a safety supply stated.

An AFP photographer stated most have been initially from Bangladesh.

The International Organization for Migration has stated that almost 2,000 migrants drowned or went lacking within the Mediterranean in 2021, in comparison with 1,401 the earlier 12 months.

It is the world’s deadliest migration route, however folks hoping to construct a greater life in Europe more and more danger it.

