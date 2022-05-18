Turkey holds firm against NATO bids by Finland and Sweden

Press play to take heed to this text

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday doubled down on his objections to any fast accession by Finland and Sweden to NATO, as diplomats race to discover a compromise with Ankara. “Today, we are effectıvely one of the countries that give the most support to the activities of the alliance,” Erdoğan declared, including: “But this also does not mean that we will unquestioningly say ‘yes’ to every proposal brought before us.” On Wednesday morning, Finland and Sweden’s ambassadors formall handed their membership requests to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. That was adopted by a gathering of the North Atlantic Council, the alliance’s governing political physique, the place Turkey’s reservations meant allies didn’t attain the unanimity required to right away transfer forward with a proper begin to the accession course of.

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg with the purposes offered by Finland and Sweden to affix the alliance in Brussels, on May 18, 2022 | Pool photograph by Johanna Geron/AFP through Getty Images

Turkey’s management in latest days has argued that Finland and Sweden assist Kurdish teams, such because the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant group that Ankara and others have labeled a terrorist group, and the primarily Kurdish YPG militia in Syria.

In a speech Wednesday to his Justice and Development Party’s parliamentary group, the Turkish president stated that “giving all kinds of support to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization and also asking us for support for NATO membership is, to say the least, inconsistent,” in keeping with a transcript of his speech carried by the Anadolu information company.

Speaking concerning the alleged actions of Kurdish teams in a number of European international locations, the Turkish chief stated Ankara had requested — to no avail — for 30 “terrorists” from Sweden.

“You will not give us terrorists, but you will get up and ask us for NATO membership. NATO is a security formation, a security organization, so we cannot say ‘yes’ to depriving this security organization of security,” he stated.

Finnish and Swedish officers have stated they’re open to dialogue with Turkey, with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde noting that her nation considers the PKK a terrorist group.

Speaking on Wednesday following a gathering together with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin in Washington, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said that “we want to have contact with Turkey and our ambition is that this be resolved as quickly as possible,” including: “We are interested in as quick of a process as possible.”

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, in the meantime, stated that the difficulty will come up throughout a gathering later this week with U.S. President Joe Biden.

“Turkey has consistently said that they don’t see any barriers to the expansion of NATO,” the Finnish chief stated.

Alliance officers insist {that a} compromise may be reached with Ankara. In his speech, nevertheless, the Turkish chief raised broader grievances about what he described as an absence of ample assist from allies for Turkish safety.

“I appeal to countries that have both influence and power in the region and our allies in NATO: Come, support these legitimate, just, humanitarian and moral operatıons of Turkey. At least, don’t try to trip us up,” he stated.

NATO membership requires the assist of all 30 alliance members, giving Erdoğan a strong bargaining chip. It stays unclear what Turkey’s endgame can be within the course of, however many officers and diplomats stated they anticipated Biden’s administration to play a key position in overcoming Ankara’s objections. They expressed confidence that the 2 nations would in the end be a part of NATO.

“We are taking it day by day and hope everything goes smoothly,” stated one NATO diplomat.

A European official, in the meantime, famous that discussions at the moment are anticipated at varied ranges and “this all needs to be solved diplomatically.”

Many allies are now pushing to discover a consensus rapidly.

A NATO official, talking following the North Atlantic Council’s preliminary dialogue, famous that Stoltenberg had already declared that Sweden and Finland have been the alliance’s “closest partners” and that “their accession to NATO would strengthen Euro-Atlantic security.”

“The security interests of all Allies have to be taken into account,” the official stated. “We are determined to work through all issues and reach a rapid conclusion.”

Leyla Aksu and Charlie Duxbury contributed reporting.