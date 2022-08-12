Europe
Türkiye names expected timing of next meeting with Armenian special representative
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The subsequent assembly
of the particular representatives of Türkiye and Armenia is predicted
in September, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated, Trend studies by way of
Anadolu.
Noting that the talks between the 2 international locations are very
essential, the ministry added that the dialogue of some points at
the present stage wouldn’t convey constructive outcomes.
In complete, 4 conferences have been held between the particular
representatives of Türkiye and Armenia thus far.