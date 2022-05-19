Twins Set Season High For Runs In 14-4 Win Over Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured record brought on by a bruised center finger on his proper hand, and the Minnesota Twins set a season excessive for runs Wednesday in a 14-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics.

Correa was reinstated from the 10-day injured record after lacking 11 video games attributable to an harm sustained when a pitch hit the two-time All-Star whereas he gripped the bat throughout a swing.

“It was really nice to get back out there with the guys,” Correa stated. “Being back out there, it definitely felt like opening day a little bit to me.”

Gary Sánchez went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Luis Arráez, Ryan Jeffers and Gilberto Celestino every drove in two runs.

Gio Urshela, Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Nick Gordon additionally had RBIs for the Twins, who received their first collection in Oakland since 2011, stopping a nine-series dropping streak. Minnesota took two of three from the A’s in a collection that drew simply 13,884, together with 7,106 for the afternoon finale.

“Very solid day all the way around from our offensive group,” Twins supervisor Rocco Baldelli praised. “There was a lot of action. There were a lot of baserunners. That’s what we’re looking for. We found a way to get them home.”

Seth Brown and Christian Bethancourt had RBI singles for the A’s, who’ve misplaced 11 of their final 13 dwelling video games and 15 of 21 total. Tony Kemp and Luis Barrera additionally drove in a runs.

Sonny Gray (1-1) restricted Oakland to 2 runs in six innings, placing out 5 to earn his first profession victory in opposition to his former crew. Gray was drafted by the Athletics and spent his first 5 seasons in Oakland from 2013-17.

“I’d never beaten the A’s before so I really wanted to, selfishly, personally, do that,” Gray stated.

A’s starter Daulton Jefferies (1-7) allowed six earned runs in 4 innings and have become the primary Oakland pitcher to lose seven straight begins since Brian Kingman in 1980.

Jefferies skilled some bicep tightness and underwent an MRI after the sport.

“We’re going to do some evaluations and we’ll have more info for you on Friday,” A’s supervisor Mark Kotsay instructed media.

Every Twins starter besides Byron Buxton drove in not less than one run. Minnesota went 10 for 17 with runners in scoring place and had 9 two-out RBIs.

POSITION PLAYER PITCHING

Oakland outfielder Chad Pinder made his first profession pitching look, permitting three runs, two hits and two walks within the ninth inning.

“I think I’d be good not doing it again, honestly,” Pinder laughed. “It was (on my bucket list), one time. I did my one time, and I think I’m good.”

POWER OUTAGE

The A’s did not homer within the loss, marking their twenty sixth straight sport with one dwelling run or fewer, the fourth-longest streak in Oakland historical past. It is the longest multihomer drought for the reason that report of 32 video games set in 2011.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Chris Paddack underwent Tommy John surgical procedure Wednesday and can miss the remainder of the season. … RHP Bailey Ober, on the 10-day IL since April 29 with a proper groin pressure, is predicted to start out one in every of this weekend’s video games at Kansas City.

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (left shoulder soreness) will make his subsequent begin for the A’s, although the date has not been decided. Irvin made a rehab begin for Class A Stockton on Tuesday, permitting one run in 5 innings. … INF Sheldon Neuse returned to the lineup after lacking three video games with groin tightness. He served because the designated hitter and went 0 for 4.

ROSTER MOVES

Twins: Optioned prime prospect Royce Lewis to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Correa on the energetic roster. Lewis hit .308 with two dwelling runs, 4 doubles and 5 RBI in 11 video games.

Athletics: Optioned LHP Zach Logue to Triple-A Las Vegas and recalled SS Nick Allen.

UP NEXT

Twins: LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will make his second begin of the season on Friday as Minnesota opens a three-game collection in Kansas City. LHP Daniel Lynch (2-2, 3.30) will get the beginning for the Royals.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (4-0, 1.67) opens a three-game street collection in opposition to the Angels on Friday. Los Angeles counters with RHP Chase Silseth (1-0, 0.00), who blanked the A’s for six innings final Friday in his main league debut.

