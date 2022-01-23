Twitter Suspends 300 Accounts Supporting Son Of Ex Philippines Dictator In Elections

Over 300 accounts have been eliminated “for violating our platform manipulation and spam policy,” stated Twitter.

Manila:

Twitter has suspended lots of of accounts reportedly linked to supporters of Philippine presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, which the social media big stated had violated its guidelines on manipulation and spam.

The son and namesake of the nation’s former dictator is drawing assist from an enormous social media marketing campaign in search of to get him elected in May, which critics say is making an attempt to rewrite the household’s historical past.

Twitter stated it had reviewed the accounts and hashtags recognized in a latest article by Philippine information website Rappler.

More than 300 accounts had been eliminated “for violating our platform manipulation and spam policy,” Twitter stated in a press release despatched to AFP Saturday.

Most of them had been taken down earlier than the Rappler article was printed on Tuesday and an investigation was ongoing, it stated.

Filipinos are among the many world’s heaviest customers of social media and the nation has grow to be a key battleground for pretend information.

“With the Philippine elections taking place this May, we remain vigilant about identifying and eliminating suspected information campaigns targeting election conversations,” Twitter stated.

Marcos Jr’s spokesman Vic Rodriguez stated there was “no certainty” that each one the suspended accounts belonged to supporters of the presidential hopeful.

Election victory for Marcos Jr would mark the last word political comeback for the household, which was chased into exile within the United States after its patriarch’s humiliating downfall in 1986.

Marcos Sr and his spouse Imelda have been accused of large corruption whereas in energy.

Recent voter surveys present Marcos Jr holding an enormous lead over his nearest rival and nemesis Leni Robredo, who’s the incumbent vice chairman.

Rappler stated Marcos Jr supporters have been “looking to dominate Twitter” and that most of the accounts it investigated have been created across the time he introduced his bid for the presidency in October.

The accounts pushed the narrative that the Marcoses have been “victims” of the 1986 revolt and their return to Malacanang presidential palace is “long overdue”, it added.

Twitter stated sharing political content material on an account or rallying folks accomplish that through hashtags was allowed, “unless the accounts are inauthentic, compensated or automated, which we see no clear evidence of in this case.”

Last Monday, the social media big stated it was increasing a check characteristic that can enable customers in Brazil, Spain and the Philippines to report deceptive content material.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)