Twitter Suspends Bot Account Offering Spoilers For ‘Wordle’

Twitter stated it doesn’t tolerate its platform getting used to harass different customers.

San Francisco:

Twitter suspended a bot account on Wednesday for spoiling the answer to the subsequent day’s Wordle, the wildly well-liked web phrase puzzle.

The recreation, which solely provides one puzzle per day, has amassed tens of millions of gamers because it got here on-line final yr.

But the Twitter profile @wordlinator appeared decided to damage the enjoyable for contributors posting their scores on the social media website.

“The account referenced was suspended for violating the Twitter Rules and the Automation Rules around sending unsolicited @mentions,” a Twitter spokesperson advised AFP.

The bot account routinely responded to accounts posting their Wordle scores with messages resembling “Guess what. People don’t care about your mediocre linguistic escapades. To teach you a lesson, tomorrow’s word is” — adopted by the precise reply for the subsequent day.

Its coverage additionally notes that sending unsolicited, aggressive or bulk mentions, replies or direct messages warrants suspension from the platform or deleting of the account in query.

Though Wordle provides gamers six possibilities to guess a five-letter phrase, doesn’t have a cellular app and is simply accessible on an online browser, the sport has rapidly caught on, partly because of customers’ capacity to share their scores in inexperienced, yellow and grey grids on social media.

It is probably going the particular person behind the @wordlinator account discovered the upcoming successful phrases by merely wanting on the Wordle internet web page’s supply code.

“Just what kind of sick, twisted person do you have to be to hate the sight of people enjoying a harmless activity so much you hack Wordle?” requested one participant on Twitter Tuesday.

