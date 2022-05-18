Two Kosovo war veterans imprisoned for witness intimidation

Two leaders of a Kosovo struggle veterans’ affiliation have been jailed for witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.

A European Union-backed struggle crimes court docket convicted Hysni Gucati and Nasim Haradinaj on Wednesday, handing them a four-and-a-half-year jail sentence and a €100 wonderful every.

It is the primary verdict handed down by the court docket after it was established in 2015.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers stated the 2 suspects had prevented “effective investigations and prosecutions” of former members of the Kosovo Liberation Army or KLA.

The former fighters were found to have publicised leaked confidential documents about prosecutors’ “investigations and inner work” at press conferences in September 2020.

This included the identities of lots of of witnesses and potential witnesses.

Gucati and Haradinaj had additionally publicly known as witnesses “traitors,” “spies,” and “collaborators,” the court docket stated.

The tribunal discovered that their actions had meant “to make witnesses and potential witnesses fearful and therefore hesitant to provide information.”

“This judgment clearly portrays these acts for what they are: criminal and unpatriotic,” said Presiding Judge Charles Smith.

The two were however acquitted of retaliation after prosecutors failed to present evidence. The time they served in detention since their arrest will also be deducted from their sentence, the court confirmed.

The ad-hoc Hague-based court is investigating alleged war crimes linked to the actions of the KLA during the 1998-1999 conflict in Kosovo.

Prosecutors have charged several people — including former Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi — with murder, torture and persecution. All the suspects have denied the allegations.

Gucati, who was chairman of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans Association, and Haradinaj, his deputy, were arrested in September 2020.

It is not clear whether Gucati and Haradinaj would appeal their convictions and sentences. Both pleaded not guilty when the trial opened last October.

Gucati’s replacement at the veterans’ association, Faton Klinaku, described the verdicts as “political” and “onesided,” and accused the court docket of not coping with alleged struggle crimes dedicated by Serbs throughout the identical struggle.

Witness intimidation has been a significant downside in worldwide prosecutions of crimes dedicated throughout the Kosovo battle.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 — a transfer recognised by most EU nations, however not by the federal government in Belgrade, supported by China and Russia.