U.S. says Turkey’s approach to Sweden, Finland NATO bid not a bilateral topic
Turkey’s strategy to the NATO accession technique of Sweden and
Finland shouldn’t be a bilateral difficulty between Washington and Ankara, the
U.S. State Department mentioned on Friday, however added that Washington was
talking with Ankara and it remained assured that the dispute
could be overcome, Trend reviews citing Reuters.
“The query of Turkey’s strategy to the NATO accession of
Finland and Sweden, that’s not a bilateral query between the
United States and Turkey,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price
mentioned in a phone briefing.
His feedback are much like these by U.S. National Security
Advisor Jake Sullivan, who on Thursday instructed reporters, “this isn’t
a U.S. difficulty,” however added that Washington needed to see it resolved
and it was able to take motion to be supportive.