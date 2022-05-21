U.S. says Turkey’s approach to Sweden, Finland NATO bid not a bilateral topic

Turkey’s strategy to the NATO accession technique of Sweden and

Finland shouldn’t be a bilateral difficulty between Washington and Ankara, the

U.S. State Department mentioned on Friday, however added that Washington was

talking with Ankara and it remained assured that the dispute

could be overcome, Trend reviews citing Reuters.

“The query of Turkey’s strategy to the NATO accession of

Finland and Sweden, that’s not a bilateral query between the

United States and Turkey,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price

mentioned in a phone briefing.

His feedback are much like these by U.S. National Security

Advisor Jake Sullivan, who on Thursday instructed reporters, “this isn’t

a U.S. difficulty,” however added that Washington needed to see it resolved

and it was able to take motion to be supportive.