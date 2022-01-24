UAE forces destroy Houthi launch site that targeted Abu Dhabi: Defense ministry

United Arab Emirates forces have destroyed the launch web site from which the Iran-backed Houthi militia fired two blocked missiles towards Abu Dhabi early Monday morning, in keeping with the UAE Ministry of Defense.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An F-16 fighter jet struck the placement in al-Jawf, in northern Yemen, at 4:10 a.m.

The two missiles had been intercepted over the UAE capital Abu Dhabi and there have been no reported casualties or accidents, the protection ministry revealed in an earlier assertion.

The tried assault got here one week after Iran-backed Houthis focused Abu Dhabi with two drones, inflicting three fatalities.

One Pakistani and two Indian nationals had been killed, and 6 others had been injured – starting from mild to medium – when the incident happened at 10 a.m. on Monday January 17, in keeping with WAM and ADNOC.

MOD Joint Operations Command publicizes that at 04:10 hrs Yemen time an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf, instantly after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi. They had been efficiently intercepted by our air defence techniques. Video connected. pic.twitter.com/laFEq3qqLm — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) January 24, 2022

It was a uncommon occasion of assaults on UAE soil, typically seen as a secure haven in a turbulent area.

The UAE intervened in Yemen’s civil battle in 2015 as a part of the Arab Coalition with Saudi Arabia.

It scaled down its operations in 2019. The coalition made important advances in early January, taking the Shabwa and Ain districts.

A UAE cargo ship, the Rwabee, was hijacked by Houthi forces on the night time of January 1.

The vessel was on its approach from Socotra Island in Yemen to the port of Jazan in Saudi Arabia, carrying tools leased by a Saudi firm utilized in a discipline hospital on the island, in keeping with the Arab Coalition.

The Houthis claimed that the vessel was carrying navy tools.

Onboard had been seven Indian sailors, an Ethiopian, and Indonesian, a Filipino, and a sailor from Myanmar.

Read extra:

UAE, Saudi Arabia thwart separate Houthi attacks

Three dead, six injured in Abu Dhabi tanker fire; Iran-backed Houthis claim attack

Yemen’s forces take control of Shabwa province from Iran-backed Houthis