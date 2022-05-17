UAE looking forward to strengthening ties with US under Sheikh Mohammed: Emirati FM

The prime US and Emirati diplomats met over dinner to take a look at methods of “expanding” ties, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Antony Blinken had a “business dinner,” the place they mentioned bilateral ties and “explored avenues of expanding cooperation in various fields.”

Blinken was within the UAE as a part of a high-ranking delegation dispatched by President Joe Biden to supply condolences after the loss of life of former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

“The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of interest, including the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis,” WAM reported.

For his half, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed mentioned the UAE was wanting ahead to strengthening ties with the US underneath the newly elected president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The Emirati FM mentioned the brand new president would look to “consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region to achieve development and prosperity for its peoples.”

Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President Anwar Gargash, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority Ali Saeed Al Neyadi and UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba have been additionally on the dinner.

