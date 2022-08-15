UAE residents warned as dust storms smother roads

Large components of the United Arab Emirates have been hit by mud and

sandstorms as authorities urged warning on the roads and battened

down for anticipated heavy rain, Trend experiences citing Al

Arabiya.

Homes and landmarks in main cities have been caked in a fantastic layer

of brown dust and visibility plunged within the newest opposed climate

following a sequence of choking mud storms across the Middle

East.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi’s official media workplace urged motorists

to “avoid driving unless absolutely necessary”. Visibility was

beneath 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday.

Forecasts of rainstorms this week, uncommon in excessive summer season within the

desert state, observe the deaths of seven Asian migrants in flash

flooding final month.

Emergency providers mentioned they’d answered a whole bunch of requires

assist as floodwaters swamped the streets of the port metropolis of

Fujairah and different jap districts.

A sequence of sandstorms, extensively regarded as exacerbated by

local weather change, have smothered Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran and

others this yr, closing airports and colleges and sending

1000’s to hospital with respiratory issues.

The UAE is very weak to world warming, based on the

UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, as temperatures soar,

rainfall dries up and storms improve, whereas rising sea ranges

threaten its low-lying coast.