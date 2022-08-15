UAE residents warned as dust storms smother roads
Large components of the United Arab Emirates have been hit by mud and
sandstorms as authorities urged warning on the roads and battened
down for anticipated heavy rain, Trend experiences citing Al
Arabiya.
Homes and landmarks in main cities have been caked in a fantastic layer
of brown dust and visibility plunged within the newest opposed climate
following a sequence of choking mud storms across the Middle
East.
On Saturday, Abu Dhabi’s official media workplace urged motorists
to “avoid driving unless absolutely necessary”. Visibility was
beneath 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday.
Forecasts of rainstorms this week, uncommon in excessive summer season within the
desert state, observe the deaths of seven Asian migrants in flash
flooding final month.
Emergency providers mentioned they’d answered a whole bunch of requires
assist as floodwaters swamped the streets of the port metropolis of
Fujairah and different jap districts.
A sequence of sandstorms, extensively regarded as exacerbated by
local weather change, have smothered Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran and
others this yr, closing airports and colleges and sending
1000’s to hospital with respiratory issues.
The UAE is very weak to world warming, based on the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, as temperatures soar,
rainfall dries up and storms improve, whereas rising sea ranges
threaten its low-lying coast.