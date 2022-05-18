UEFA Europa League final: welcome to Seville! | Inside UEFA

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Welcome to Seville for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League closing! The great Andalusian metropolis is understood for its heat climate, hospitality, and a proud footballing pedigree. Legend says it was based by mighty Hercules himself, and we count on nothing lower than a heroic efficiency from each finalists as a spectacular season involves its finish.

The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium isn’t any stranger to high-profile matches, having hosted the European Champion Clubs’ Cup closing in 1986. I’m assured that each groups and their followers will likely be on prime of their recreation and supply us one other night time to recollect for a few years to come back.

This season, the UEFA Europa League has been breathtaking with many illustrious groups and spectacular comebacks, demonstrating as soon as once more a powerful development within the attraction of the competitors.

My thanks go to the Royal Spanish Football Federation for offering the setting for one more magical night time of soccer. Enjoy the sport!

Luis Rubiales, RFEF president

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) wish to welcome each finalist golf equipment and their supporters to Seville for this very special day.

And, after all, we additionally welcome UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and his crew, who’ve executed their utmost in order that we will expertise a celebration of this magnitude. We are very proud that this metropolis, which lives and breathes soccer, would be the venue for the ultimate of the UEFA Europa League, an thrilling competitors that has produced unforgettable moments for the reason that very first spherical. It will likely be a incredible match between two groups who’ve labored very exhausting to get right here, and we hope they take pleasure in this celebration. They deserve it and may know that reaching this far is already one thing to rejoice.

With its joyous folks and plenty of delights, Seville is an unimaginable metropolis, and the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán is an iconic stadium steeped in historical past. The supporters who attend the ultimate could have the great fortune to expertise a singular occasion within the capital of Andalusia on 18 May, and we hope that collectively they may create a festive ambiance, filled with concord and respect, to assist in giving us a soccer match to recollect.