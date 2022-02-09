Uganda appoints US-blacklisted spy Abel Kandiho to top police job | News24

Major General Abel Kandiho was appointed to command Uganda’s police pressure.

He is blacklisted by the US over human rights violations.

President Yoweri Museveni recalled him from his job as a safety envoy in South Sudan.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has appointed a former navy intelligence chief, who’s blacklisted by the United States over alleged rights violations, to the highest command of the nation’s feared police pressure.

Major General Abel Kandiho was recalled late on Tuesday from his posting as safety envoy in South Sudan barely two weeks after being dropped as spymaster.

READ | Uganda police kill 5 suspects as attacks probe widens

Kandiho has “been appointed to the position of the Joint Staff of the Uganda Police Force”, Uganda’s navy spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Kakurungu mentioned in an announcement.

Until January, Kandiho was the commander of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and has confronted accusations of abuses together with beatings, sexual assault and electrocution.

The US Treasury slapped Kandiho with sanctions final December over alleged human rights violations dedicated below his watch.

People arrested by his bureau had been “subjected to horrific beatings and other egregious acts by officials, including sexual abuse and electrocutions, often resulting in significant long-term injury and even death”, it mentioned in an announcement.

Personally concerned

The US mentioned Kandiho was generally personally concerned in main interrogations of detained people, together with of these singled out for criticising the federal government.

Uganda has lengthy suffered a collection of crackdowns geared toward stamping out dissent, with journalists attacked, attorneys jailed, election displays prosecuted and opposition leaders violently muzzled.

Kandiho’s appointment will shine a highlight on the police pressure with rising circumstances of abductions and torture by the hands of safety forces.

Crackdowns: A outstanding writer was not too long ago held for practically a month on expenses of insulting Museveni and his highly effective son Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a case that has raised worldwide concern.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a 33-year-old satirical novelist, says he was tortured in custody and appeared on tv on the weekend to disclose painful-looking welts criss-crossed on his again and scars on different elements of his physique.

The EU and a number of other member states issued a joint assertion on Monday calling for a “comprehensive investigation” into rights abuses in Uganda.

Security and navy analyst Charles Rwomushana mentioned on Wednesday that Kandiho’s appointment was testomony to Museveni eager to “have a firm grip (on) the police force”.

Kandiho will probably be “powerful enough” to make essential selections “in favour of (Museveni’s) government”, Rwomushana mentioned.

Once hailed as a reformist, Museveni has dominated Uganda with an iron fist since seizing management in 1986, when he helped finish years of tyranny below Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.