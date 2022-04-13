UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran: Daughter

The UK authorities has “abandoned” Morad Tahbaz, an environmental campaigner held in Iran, his daughter stated on Wednesday, a month after two different UK-Iranians had been freed and returned.

Tahbaz, 69, who holds British, US and Iranian citizenship, stays in jail in Tehran whereas Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori flew residence in March after the UK authorities repaid a historic debt to Tehran.

The British authorities “led us to believe all this time that he was to be a part of any deal they were making for the other hostages,” Roxanne Tahbaz advised AFP as she protested exterior Britain’s international workplace in London.

“Yet he’s still there. He’s been abandoned by his government. And we have still yet to have any answers for that and a plan forward,” she stated, holding a poster studying “Bring My Dad Home.”

Britain’s international ministry advised Tahbaz’s household that when the opposite hostages had been launched, Iran had agreed to free Tahbaz on unrestricted curfew.

But Roxanne stated that her father, who has been handled for most cancers, was returned to Tehran’s Evrin jail inside 24 hours of his partial launch.

Officials from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s ministry have stated that Tahbaz’s London-born father’s case was completely different due to his US nationality.

“The foreign office said that his situation was more complicated because the Iranians saw him as an American citizen,” Roxanne stated.

“But we felt strongly that it wasn’t up to them actually, the UK should have stood their ground, he’s a British citizen. He was born here and that should have protected him.”

“We’ve been patient for four years, and quiet, just as advised, but we can’t wait any more,” she stated.

Campaigners are additionally calling for British-Iranian labour rights activist Mehran Raoof, who was detained in October 2020, to be freed.

Amnesty International’s Sacha Deshmukh stated he was on the protest exterior Truss’s workplace “to send a message to the British government and to the foreign secretary that no one should be left behind.”

“The important thing for us to remember, whether it’s Mehran or Morad, or indeed Nazanin or Anoosheh when they were in prison before, is that we’re talking about ordinary people,” Amnesty UK’s CEO Deshmukh advised AFP.

“They have nothing to do with politics. They have nothing to do with governments. These are ordinary people, ordinary British nationals who are held and our government needs to focus on their return,” he stated.

