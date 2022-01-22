UK MP says he will meet police over government ‘blackmail’ accusations

A British politician from the ruling Conservative Party has mentioned he’ll meet police over his accusations that Boris Johnson’s authorities had attempted to “blackmail” parliamentarians suspected of making an attempt to drive the prime minister from workplace.

William Wragg has claimed that some Conservatives have confronted intimidation and blackmail from authorities representatives due to their requires the prime minister’s elimination following a sequence of scandals.

“I stand by what I have said. No amount of gaslighting will change that,” he told the Daily Telegraph (paywall). “The offer of Number 10 to investigate is kind but I shall leave it to the experts. I am meeting the police early next week.”

London’s Metropolitan Police mentioned on Saturday it couldn’t touch upon any particular deliberate conferences. “As with any such allegations, should a criminal offence be reported to the Met, it would be considered,” a spokesman mentioned.

On Thursday William Wragg mentioned accused Johnson’s workers, authorities ministers, and others of “encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the prime minister.”

He additionally alleged that rebellious lawmakers had been threatened with a lack of public funding for his or her constituencies.

“The intimidation of a member of parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail,” mentioned the MP, certainly one of seven Tories who’ve publicly referred to as for a celebration confidence vote within the prime minister.

Wragg’s accusations comply with the dramatic defection of Conservative MP Christian Wakeford to the Labour get together on Wednesday. He has claimed he was instructed his seat in northwest England might lose a college if he didn’t fall into line.

Boris Johnson mentioned on Thursday that he had neither seen nor heard any proof to help Wragg’s claims. His workplace has mentioned it could take a look at any such proof “very carefully”.

The prime minister, who in 2019 received his get together’s greatest majority in additional than 30 years, is fighting to shore up his authority after a sequence of revelations about events in his Downing Street residence throughout pandemic lockdowns.

Critics accuse Johnson of mendacity to parliament about what he knew and when concerning the events held in an obvious breach of his personal authorities’s COVID-19 guidelines over the previous two years.

The “partygate” scandals, which adopted criticism of the federal government’s dealing with of a corruption row and different mis-steps, have dominated British politics for over a month, and drained public help from each Johnson personally and his get together.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is predicted to ship a report into the events subsequent week. Many Conservative lawmakers have mentioned they are going to await her findings earlier than deciding on whether or not they would take motion which might result in Johnson going through a management problem.