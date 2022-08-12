UK officially declares drought as millions face hosepipe ban

Millions of individuals face water utilization restrictions within the UK after a drought was formally declared throughout massive elements of the nation.

The Environment Agency confirmed at the moment that areas of southern, central and japanese England are in drought standing.

It comes amid heatwave conditions in the UK with temperatures anticipated to achieve 35C over the weekend.

Yorkshire Water, which providers 2.3 million households and 130,000 enterprise clients, introduced a hosepipe ban would start on August 26.

The ban forbids folks from utilizing hoses to water gardens, wash vehicles or replenish paddling swimming pools.

Thames Water, which provides 15 million folks round London, has mentioned it is usually planning restrictions.

Meanwhile, a ban on hoses and sprinklers for South East Water clients got here into impact on Friday.

Water Minister Steve Double mentioned: “All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.

“We are higher ready than ever earlier than for durations of dry climate, however we’ll proceed to intently monitor the scenario, together with impacts on farmers and the setting, and take additional motion as wanted.”

It is the first time since 2018 that water usage restrictions have been introduced in the UK.

This year, England faced its driest July since 1935 with rainfall classed as “exceptionally low” by the Environment Agency.

Experts say the lack of rain caused decreased river flows and low groundwater levels, as well as soil being “a lot drier than would usually be anticipated for the time of yr”.