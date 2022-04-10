UK PM Boris Johnson praises ‘spirit’ of Ukraine rail workers on Kyiv visit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the resilience of Ukrainian rail employees within the conflict with Russia when he took the prepare from Poland to Kyiv to fulfill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

His video tackle was posted on Facebook on Sunday by Ukrainian railways spokesman Oleksandr Shevchenko.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I gather you are called the ‘iron people’,” the British chief mentioned.

“This is not just because of the industry you work in. It also reflects that you are showing the spirit of Ukraine in standing up to the appalling aggression that we are seeing.”

Ukrainian trains have performed a key position in evacuating civilians from battle zones.

Trains have been focused by capturing and shelling.

This week 52 individuals have been killed by shelling at a railway station within the japanese metropolis of Kramatorsk as they awaited evacuation.

“I am so sorry for the loss of some of your colleagues and comrades in Kramatorsk,” Johnson mentioned.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all the staff of Ukrainian railways for what you’re doing,” he added.

“We in the UK stand in solidarity with you.”

Johnson was in Kyiv on Saturday for talks with Zelenskyy, throughout which he pledged extra navy support for Ukraine.

Read extra:

UK’s PM, in Ukraine, offers armored vehicles, anti-ship missiles

German arms maker offers weapons to Ukraine

FAO says Ukraine war drives surge in world food prices, updates 2021-22 forecast