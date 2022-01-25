UK police to investigate lockdown parties at PM Johnson’s office: Reports – Times of India

World

UK police to investigate lockdown parties at PM Johnson's office: Reports

LONDON: British police will examine experiences of a spate of events held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s residence and workplace throughout Covid-19 lockdowns, two media experiences stated on Tuesday.
The Telegraph newspaper stated London police had been poised to announce that they’d launch a prison investigation into the allegations surrounding Downing Parties, after beforehand declining to take action.





