UK police to investigate lockdown parties at PM Johnson’s office: Reports – Times of India
LONDON: British police will examine experiences of a spate of events held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s residence and workplace throughout Covid-19 lockdowns, two media experiences stated on Tuesday.
The Telegraph newspaper stated London police had been poised to announce that they’d launch a prison investigation into the allegations surrounding Downing Parties, after beforehand declining to take action.
