Ukraine needs full EU candidacy not ‘compromise:’ Zelenskyy

Ukraine must turn into a full candidate to hitch the EU, fairly than signing as much as the form of broader “European political community” antechamber proposed by France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Saturday.

“We don’t need any alternatives to the application of Ukraine to join the European Union, we don’t need such compromises,” Zelenskyy instructed reporters in Kyiv throughout a joint press convention with visiting Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

French President Emmanuel Macron raised hackles in Ukraine on May 9 by suggesting that the country could take “decades” to turn into a full EU member and will aspire as an alternative to hitch a “European political community,” a kind of antechamber for the European Union.

Ukraine would notably have to fulfill rigorous requirements in governance, battle corruption and apply the rule of legislation earlier than it could possibly be admitted as an EU member.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, partly to thwart Kyiv’s tilt in the direction of integration with the EU and NATO.

But Zelenskyy was adamant on Saturday that his nation ought to be allowed to start out the method towards full EU membership.

“Because, believe me, it will not be compromise with Ukraine in Europe, it will be another compromise between Europe and Russia. I am absolutely sure of that,” he stated.

“This is the influence and political and diplomatic pressure of Russian officials and lobbyists on the decision of a European country to support Ukraine or not,” he continued.

Macron’s “European political community” initiative will likely be debated at an EU summit in late June. The French chief has advised that Britain, which left the EU after a referendum, may additionally be a part of such a grouping.

But some European leaders have already criticized the thought.

“My impression is that this is an attempt to cover up the obvious lack of political will to take decisive decisions on granting candidate status,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda stated final week.

On Friday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss additionally poured chilly water on Macron’s concept.

“My preference is to build on the structures we already have that work successfully, whether it is the G7 or NATO,” she stated.

