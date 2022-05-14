Ukraine presses counteroffensive on key Russian line of assault: Governor

Ukrainian forces are on the counteroffensive close to the Russian-held city of Izium, the governor of Kharkiv area mentioned on Saturday, hanging at a key axis of Russia’s assault on jap Ukraine.

A significant and profitable counteroffensive on that Russian line of advance would deal a severe setback for Moscow within the Battle for the Donbas, a area in Ukraine’s east that Russia has mentioned it desires to seize utterly.

Moscow’s forces have been attempting to battle their means south from the city of Izium, the northern a part of a Russian pincer motion aimed toward outflanking battle-hardened Ukrainian forces dug in to defend the jap entrance line.

“The hottest spot remains the Izium direction,” regional governor Oleh Sinegubov mentioned in feedback aired on social media.

“Our armed forces have switched to a counteroffensive there. The enemy is retreating on some fronts and this is the result of the character of our armed forces,” he mentioned.

In a potential shift in momentum within the battle, Ukraine has been recapturing territory in its northeast, driving Russia away from the second-largest Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv of their quickest advance since Moscow’s troops pulled away from Kyiv.

Ukrainian forces destroyed elements of a Russian armored column because it tried to cross a river within the Donbas, video from Ukraine’s army confirmed on Friday, and its protection minister predicted many weeks of grinding preventing forward.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, driving towards however failing to succeed in the capital, earlier than withdrawing to focus its firepower on the south and the Donbas.

Moscow introduced on April 19 that the second part of what it calls its “special operation” had begun. It says the operation’s purpose is to disarm Ukraine and defend it from fascists, a declare Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss as a false pretext to wage an unprovoked battle of aggression.

