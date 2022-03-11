Ukraine Says Putin Has Fired 8 Generals Over Losses In War: Report

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin is alleged to be offended over the resistance his forces are dealing with in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sacked his high generals and is livid at his intelligence officers over Moscow’s losses within the Ukraine war, Kyiv has claimed. The Federal Security Service (FSB) is in his firing line for poor technique for a sequence of embarrassing defeats for Russia, Ukraine’s Defence Secretary Oleksiy Danilov claimed.

He was quoted as saying by Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda that eight Russian army generals have been fired to date and Russia has modified its techniques. “New ones have been appointed. We clearly understand what is happening in the Russian Federation. I can tell they’re desperate,” Danilov was quoted as saying within the interview.

The Russian by no means thought that “this nation is so united”, added the Danilov.

The Ukrainian defence secretary, nevertheless, mentioned that the street forward “won’t be easy”. “Will it be difficult? Yes, it will be difficult, don’t underestimate the enemy. We beat him in all directions, but he, like locusts, creeps and crawls,” said Danilov.

Meanwhile, Philip Ingram, a security expert and former senior British intelligence office, told The Times that Putin is “very offended” and is blaming his intelligence agencies.

The report further said that the Russian President is infuriated with commanders of FSB – successor agency to the KGB – for saying that Ukraine was weak and would give up easily if attacked.

The war has been going on in Ukraine for two weeks and Russian troops are heading towards capital Kyiv. They carried out three airstrikes in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, in which one person has been killed. Ukraine’s emergency services said that the strikes were close to a kindergarten and an apartment building.

Russian forces had destroyed 3,213 Ukrainian military installations since the launch of what Russia calls a “particular army operation” in Ukraine, information company Reuters reported.

Satellite images confirmed a Russian army column threatening Kyiv from the north had dispersed to new positions, US firm Maxar Technologies mentioned, probably in preparation for an assault on the capital.