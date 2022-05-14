Ukraine wages counter attack against Russian forces in east

The struggle has prompted Finland to desert its army neutrality and search membership of NATO. Sweden is extensively anticipated to observe go well with.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto informed Putin by telephone that his nation, which shares a 1,300km border with Russia, needed to hitch NATO to bolster its personal safety.

Putin informed Niinisto it could be a mistake for Helsinki to desert its neutrality, the Kremlin mentioned, including that the transfer might hurt bilateral relations.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan mentioned on Friday it was not doable for his nation, a NATO member, to help enlarging the alliance as a result of Finland and Sweden had been “home to many terrorist organisations”.