Ukraine’s top diplomat tells the United Nations a full-blown war with Russia would be ‘the end of the world order as we know it’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks on the General Assembly 58th plenary assembly in New York on February 23, 2022, on the Russia-Ukraine battle.Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP through Getty Images

Ukraine’s international minister instructed the United Nations on Wednesday {that a} full-blown battle with Russia would spell the “end of the world order.”

“The beginning of a large-scale war in Ukraine will be the end of the world order as we know it,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba instructed the UN General Assembly in New York and later shared on Ukraine’s government website.

He added: “If Russia does not get a severe, swift and decisive response now, this will mean a total bankruptcy of the international security system and international institutions which are tasked with maintaining the global security order.”

Kuleba urged each the UN and the worldwide group at-large to impose “swift, concrete, and resolute actions” as a response to the most recent Russian aggression.

Russia on Monday recognized two regions in jap Ukraine ruled by Kremlin-backed separatists as impartial states, shortly earlier than President Vladimir Putin ordered troops throughout his borders and into Ukraine.

The transfer has triggered expansive sanctions from the US, UK, European Union, and different nations, focusing on banks, Russian lawmakers and elites, and the nation’s funds.

Kuleba mentioned the world is at a “critical juncture” in its historical past, and referred to as the continuing scenario Europe’s “largest security crisis” since World War II.

He mentioned the UN must take “concrete actions to stop the Russian machine of war” earlier than a “bloody” battle ensues.

“I do not want this,” he mentioned. “Ukraine does not want this. The world does not want this.”

President Joe Biden has beforehand mentioned that US troops won’t send to Ukraine — which isn’t a NATO ally — however that the US and its allies will “defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Kuleba wrote on Twitter that countries should impose more sanctions on Russia and Putin.

“Hit more. Hit more. Hit now,” he wrote.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky issued the same plea on Wednesday, calling on the worldwide group to ship a “harsh” response to Russia’s actions.

