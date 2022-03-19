Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh Defies Odds To Win World Indoor High Jump Gold | Other Sports News

Yaroslava Mahuchikh overcame the “total panic” of armed battle in her native Ukraine to win gold within the excessive leap on the World Indoor Championships on Saturday. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mahuchikh was compelled to flee her residence, cover out in a cellar and finally make the two,000km journey over three days to Belgrade to face what she dubbed her personal entrance line. The reigning European indoor excessive leap champion, who received Olympic bronze in Tokyo and world out of doors silver in Doha in 2019, left her residence in Dnipro simply three weeks in the past because the battle escalated.

She discovered her strategy to Serbia after “hundreds of phone calls, many changes of direction, explosions, fires, and air raid sirens”.

Coming into the competitors at 1.88m, Mahuchikh had a failure at 1.92 and two at 2.00 earlier than making the latter top.

She sailed over 2.02 to ramp up the strain on Eleanor Patterson. The Australian responded by passing, so the bar was raised to 2.04m.

But when Patterson failed on the new top, Mahuchikh was left celebrating within the Stark Arena, the gang rising for a standing ovation with a handful of Ukrainian flags fluttering.

Patterson claimed silver with 2.00m, with Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Dubovitskaya taking bronze (1.98).

“To win a silver behind Yaroslava makes it even more special,” mentioned Patterson, who had painted her nails with a blue and yellow loveheart in assist of Ukraine.

“She’s had to deal with such hardships that no one deserves to, so I’m incredibly proud of her too.

“I’m in the identical resort because the Ukrainian staff and I used to be capable of see them beforehand and change small smiles and little gestures of assist.”

Mahuchikh, 20, is one of an all-female, six-strong Ukraine team in Belgrade.

Her teammate Iryna Gerashchenko, who fled her Kyiv with her husband and dog amid “every little thing directly: bombs and rockets” but no kit, finished fifth in the high jump with a best of 1.92m.

“I’ve such respect for each ladies and all of the Ukrainians who’ve made it right here,” added Patterson. “It’s unimaginable to see them and phenomenal for Yaroslava to return away with the gold.”

Mahuchikh’s victory came in the absence of Russia’s Mariya Lasitskene, who won gold in Tokyo competing as an accredited neutral athlete.

But Lasitskene was ruled out of the world indoors following World Athletics’ ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

