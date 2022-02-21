Ukrainian Civilian Killed In Frontline Shelling: Officials

A serviceman of Ukrainian Military Forces inspects on place after a shelling in Ukraine

Kyiv:

A Ukrainian civilian died on Monday in a shelling assault on a government-held village, officers mentioned, with the incident coming as fears had been rising of an imminent Russian invasion.

Local officers mentioned the civilian, recognized solely as a person born in 1970, was killed in an assault on Novoluganske, a settlement 35 kilometres (25 miles) north of the jap insurgent stronghold Donetsk.

The dying marks the primary officially-confirmed civilian casualty of the 12 months in Ukraine’s eight-year separatist battle, which has claimed greater than 14,000 lives and compelled 1.5 million from their houses.

Ukraine’s Western-backed management has additionally confirmed the dying of 5 troopers this 12 months.

But it comes with clashes within the east intensifying and fears rising of a Russian assault in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned he would determine later Monday whether or not to recognise the independence of Ukraine’s two separatist areas, formally tearing up a 2015 peace plan for ending the struggle.

