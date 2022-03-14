Unchanged South Africa bowl; England bring in Dean for Winfield-Hill
England made a tactical change of their XI and in addition tinkered with the batting order
Toss South Africa Women selected to bowl vs England Women
South Africa are in third place on the factors desk and victory will see them break free from a cluster of 4 groups on 4 factors and sit in second place.
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaardt, 2 Lizelle Lee, 3 Tazmin Brits, 4 Sune Luus (capt), 5 Mignon du Preez, 6 Marizanne Kapp, 7 Chloe Tryon, 8 Trisha Chetty (wk), 9 Shabnim Ismail, 10 Masabata Klaas, 11 Ayabonga Khaka
England: 1 Danni Wyatt, 2 Tammy Beaumont, 3 Heather Knight (capt). 4 Nat Sciver, 5 Amy Jones (wk), 6 Charlie Dean, 7 Sophia Dunkley, 8 Katherine Brunt, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Anya Shrubsole
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South Africa correspondent