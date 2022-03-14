Unchanged South Africa bowl; England bring in Dean for Winfield-Hill

England made a tactical change of their XI and in addition tinkered with the batting order

Toss South Africa Women selected to bowl vs England Women

Sune Luus selected to chase as South Africa went in the hunt for their first win at a World Cup over England in 20 years, since the last time the tournament was held in New Zealand . Though England have the historic benefit, they’re winless from two matches within the event thus far and need to get their first factors on the board because the semi-final race hots up.

England made a tactical change to their XI and dropped Lauren Winfield-Hill , who made scores of 0 and 12 thus far, promoted Danni Wyatt to open and created room for offspinner Charlie Dean . On a dry floor, underneath blue skies, Heather Knight anticipated slower bowling would play a task, which prompted England’s determination.

South Africa didn’t go an analogous route and caught to the staff that narrowly beat Bangladesh and Pakistan. That meant no room for left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba , with Chloe Tryon and Luus to share spin-bowling duties, and no adjustments to the batting line-up. Tazmin Brits, who opened within the first match and batted No. 3 within the second with returns of 8 and a couple of respectively, saved her place with Luus and Mignon du Preez in at Nos. 4 and 5.

South Africa are in third place on the factors desk and victory will see them break free from a cluster of 4 groups on 4 factors and sit in second place.

South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaardt, 2 Lizelle Lee, 3 Tazmin Brits, 4 Sune Luus (capt), 5 Mignon du Preez, 6 Marizanne Kapp, 7 Chloe Tryon, 8 Trisha Chetty (wk), 9 Shabnim Ismail, 10 Masabata Klaas, 11 Ayabonga Khaka

England: 1 Danni Wyatt, 2 Tammy Beaumont, 3 Heather Knight (capt). 4 Nat Sciver, 5 Amy Jones (wk), 6 Charlie Dean, 7 Sophia Dunkley, 8 Katherine Brunt, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Anya Shrubsole