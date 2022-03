Unchanged South Africa bowl; England bring in Dean for Winfield-Hill

Toss South Africa Women selected to bowl vs England Women

Sune Luus selected to chase as South Africa went in the hunt for their first win at a World Cup over England in 20 years, since the last time the tournament was held in New Zealand . Though England have the historic benefit, they’re winless from two matches within the event thus far and need to get their first factors on the board because the semi-final race hots up.

England made a tactical change to their XI and dropped Lauren Winfield-Hill , who made scores of 0 and 12 thus far, promoted Danni Wyatt to open and created room for offspinner Charlie Dean . On a dry floor, underneath blue skies, Heather Knight anticipated slower bowling would play a task, which prompted England’s determination.

South Africa didn’t go an analogous route and caught to the staff that narrowly beat Bangladesh and Pakistan. That meant no room for left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba , with Chloe Tryon and Luus to share spin-bowling duties, and no adjustments to the batting line-up. Tazmin Brits, who opened within the first match and batted No. 3 within the second with returns of 8 and a couple of respectively, saved her place with Luus and Mignon du Preez in at Nos. 4 and 5.

South Africa are in third place on the factors desk and victory will see them break free from a cluster of 4 groups on 4 factors and sit in second place.

South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaardt, 2 Lizelle Lee, 3 Tazmin Brits, 4 Sune Luus (capt), 5 Mignon du Preez, 6 Marizanne Kapp, 7 Chloe Tryon, 8 Trisha Chetty (wk), 9 Shabnim Ismail, 10 Masabata Klaas, 11 Ayabonga Khaka

England: 1 Danni Wyatt, 2 Tammy Beaumont, 3 Heather Knight (capt). 4 Nat Sciver, 5 Amy Jones (wk), 6 Charlie Dean, 7 Sophia Dunkley, 8 Katherine Brunt, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Anya Shrubsole