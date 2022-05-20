Unified Champion Schools Partner with NFHS for High School Athletics and Activities

Throughout the nation, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and Special Olympics work collectively to advance inclusion packages for college kids with mental disabilities. The two organizations intention to extend the participation of scholars with mental disabilities in interscholastic Special Olympics Unified Sports® and help partnerships between NFHS member state associations and Special Olympics Programs.

The first Special Olympics Unified Champion School in Oklahoma, Yukon High School, has set the bar excessive in its efforts round inclusive programming and Unified Sports®, particularly soccer. The Yukon High School Unified Millers soccer crew is supported by all members of the college neighborhood, from college students to lecturers, however the attain of Unified Sports® extends past the college partitions. The Millers had the privilege of mentorship by the Oklahoma City Energy, the Major League Soccer team. Their dedication and studying from the professionals helped earned them the distinction of successful the gold medal at state-level Special Olympics Oklahoma competitions and being named a two-time nationwide banner college.

The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools® program goals to advertise social inclusion via deliberately deliberate and carried out actions affecting systems-wide change. To grow to be a banner school, a Unified Champion School demonstrates a dedication to inclusion by assembly 10 nationwide requirements of excellence.

The work and inclusion efforts at Yukon High School have paved the best way for different colleges within the state of Oklahoma to grow to be Unified Champion Banner Schools.

The Watasch High School Unified basketball crew celebrates their success at a Utah Jazz recreation.

In Utah, Wasatch High School can be dedicated to interscholastic Unified Sports®, collaborating in all three Unified Sports® Special Olympics Utah affords, discovering their area of interest in Unified basketball, and interesting key neighborhood companions alongside the best way. With the help of Utah First Lady Abby Cox and her media contacts, the college was capable of announce to all the pupil physique that the Unified basketball crew would compete on the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Wasatch High School’s excellence has been acknowledged past Special Olympics. In 2021, Unified head coach Sami Graham was awarded the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) 5A Coach of the Year, making historical past as the primary time a Unified Sports® coach has obtained an award from Utah’s interscholastic affiliation.

Thanks to help from the NFHS, packages like those at Yukon High School and Wasatch High School present the required management and advocacy to make the college neighborhood a extra inclusive house.

By 2023, the NFHS goals for all 52 Special Olympics Programs in the US to have an official partnership with their respective NFHS state affiliation, thus rising interscholastic Special Olympics Unified Sports® alternatives for college kids with intellectual disabilities.