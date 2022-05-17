Unique Europa League hat-trick for Seville final referee Vinčić | Inside UEFA

Vinčić, a certified telecommunications engineer from Maribor, achieves a particular UEFA Europa League refereeing hat-trick in Andalusia’s regional capital this week.

The 42-year-old was fourth official ultimately 12 months’s closing between Villarreal and Manchester United in Gdańsk, and an extra assistant referee for the 2017 closing between Ajax and Manchester United in Stockholm.

‘Sense of responsibility’

The father-of-two emphasises the honour he feels in dealing with an encounter of this magnitude. “I’m full of emotion, pride and happiness,” he says of his particular task. “And I’m also aware of the great sense of responsibility.”

“Now,” he says, “it’s important to keep myself on solid ground, focus and prepare mentally and physically together with my team, so that we’re totally ready for the challenge of this final.”

‘Believing in my star above’

Encouraged by his uncle, who was an assistant referee, Vinčić took up refereeing on the age of 20. “I did play some football, but actually basketball was my first love at the time, I played more of that,” he recollects.

“At 18, I left high school and cut down sporting activities to do my studies. But after two years, I began feeling that something was missing. My uncle encouraged me to try refereeing to fill the gap and be active – and gradually I realised that this was the right decision!”





Slavko Vinčić has been a world referee since 2010Getty Images

“And then, slowly, I began to believe in my star above.” By 2007, Vinčić had moved confidently by means of the varied ranges to grow to be a Slovenian top-flight referee, and the FIFA worldwide badge adopted in 2010. He was a member of the referee workforce at UEFA EURO 2020, and officiated at three matches, together with the quarter-final between Belgium and Italy in Munich.

Step by step

As one among Europe’s group of top-quality match officers, Vinčić adopts a realistic strategy to his chosen pathway. “I take things step by step, match by match, because it’s also the case that too many great expectations can sometimes lead to great disappointments.”

He firmly helps the view that referees should all the time be themselves in what they do. “Of course, you do look at other referees and how they handle things,” Vinčić says. “But we’re really all different people, from various environments and cultures. I definitely think that you have to be natural, rather than a ‘copycat’”

“You must be self-analytical as a referee – and self-confident and humble at the same time, you need to be a good manager of people, and have mental strength. I’m also fortunate to be able to switch off everything around me when a match starts.”

Team reward

Vinčić might be accompanied in Seville by assistant referees and fellow Slovenians Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič, in addition to fourth official Srđan Jovanović (Serbia). The video assistant referee (VAR) function has been assigned to Paulus van Boekel (Netherlands), and he might be aided by Jure Praprotnik (Slovenia) and Spaniards Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez and Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar.





Slavko Vinčić (centre) trains with assistants Tomaz Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič forward of a UEFA EURO 2020 matchUEFA through Getty Images

As with all of his colleagues within the greater echelons of European refereeing, Vinčić emphasises absolutely the significance of teamwork, and considers Wednesday’s appointment as a reward for his workforce’s diligence and dedication, in addition to a tribute to his colleagues’ many qualities and strengths.

“Refereeing is our passion, and we’ve worked hard and made sacrifices,” he displays on his profitable partnership together with his assistants. “There’s a common feeling of pride, and we have all have a great trust in each other.”

Essential ‘homework’

If you fail to organize, you put together to fail – this much-used assertion stands Vinčić in good stead. He hails the chance given to high referees to review groups, gamers and ways earlier than each task. With 9 UEFA Champions League video games from the play-offs below his belt this season, the prospect to do ‘homework’ and know upfront what to anticipate is an important a part of his match ‘checklist’.

“I think’s it’s a great move,” he emphasises. “You’re ready in many ways to referee the match before it starts. Of course, circumstances change in a match, but if you’re sufficiently prepared, not only tactically, but also mentally and physically, you have a much greater chance of a successful game.”

Looking forward

Away from soccer, Vinčić, who owns an organization within the steel business, organises his free time patiently. “My company takes up a lot of time, as do my refereeing duties, so I make sure as well that I manage to spend important quality time with my wife and children.”

When will the second arrive when Vinčić absolutely and emphatically realises that he’s about to take cost of one among Europe’s greatest membership soccer events on Wednesday? “Difficult question – we will see!” he replies. “I think that one thing is certain…there will be emotions mixed in among the focus and concentration.”

Step by step…match by match – a cautious imaginative and prescient of the long run past this week’s huge date in Seville. “This match is all that I’m thinking about at present,” Vinčić says. “I’ve tried to train my mind not to think too far ahead.” However, there may be little doubt that new and equally stimulating challenges will quickly be presenting themselves to Slavko Vinčić alongside his distinguished refereeing street.