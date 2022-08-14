Europe
US congressional delegation to visit Taiwan from Sunday, says statement
A US congressional delegation will go to Taiwan from August 14
to fifteen, the American Institute in Taiwan (the de facto US embassy,
which has the standing of a non-commercial group) stated in a
assertion on Sunday, Trend studies citing TASS.
Legislators headed by Senator Ed Markey will go to the island as
a part of a visit to the Indo-Pacific area, the assertion stated. The
officers will talk about points together with the US-Taiwan relations and
world provide chains, it added.