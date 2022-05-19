US man celebrates 50 years of eating McDonald’s burger every day

Are you keen on quick meals? Well virtually everyone seems to be today. People like to gorge on burger and fries with coke however this US man took his quick meals consuming behavior to a different degree. Don Gorske is formally recognised by the Guinness World Records because the individual with essentially the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime. On May 17, he marked the 50-year anniversary of him consuming the McDonald’s burger virtually day by day.

Gorske has missed solely eight days of not consuming a McDonald’s burger within the final 50 years and most of the time, he really eats two Big Macs a day. The man went to his native McDonald’s restaurant in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to have fun his Big Mac anniversary. It is the exact same department the place he first had the Big Mac burger in 1972.

The Guinness World Records shared the put up of Don Gorske on their official Instagram account 14 hours in the past. The put up exhibits how McDonald’s welcomed him on his fiftieth anniversary of consuming a Big Mac. They posted a board outdoors that learn, “Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs.” The McDonald’s signboard additionally omitted the letters Don and s from the signal. The put up accommodates varied images of Don Gorske over time of consuming Big Mac burgers and setting data. The put up has bought over 65,000 likes to date.

See the put up beneath:

“I love hamburgers like no other food,” says Don. “This is a McDonald’s Big Mac – it’s the best sandwich in the world! When I like something, I stick with it all the time,” Don Gorske is quoted within the feedback part posted by the Guinness World Records.

“Even with over 30,000 Big Macs in his system, Don still has a great blood sugar level, an exceptionally good cholesterol, and walks about six miles per day to maintain his health,” it wrote additional.

“Don, you’re a gosh darn legend,” commented an Instagram person. “A record that will never be broken. Amazing,” wrote one other particular person.

What do you consider this man’s fondness for McDonald’s burgers?