US Orders Diplomats’ Families To Leave Ukraine Over Russia Threat

Russia has been massing tens of 1000’s of troops on its border with Ukraine. (File)

Washington:

The United States has ordered the households of its diplomats within the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to go away the nation “due to the continued threat of Russian military action,” the State Department mentioned Sunday.

Washington has additionally approved the “voluntary” departure of its embassy workers and urged US residents within the Eastern European nation to “consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options.”

The State Department announcement comes amid tensions between Russia and the West over European safety and considerations over a doable invasion by Moscow of Ukraine.

Russia has been massing tens of 1000’s of troops on its border with Ukraine, together with an arsenal of tanks, combating autos, artillery and missiles.

The actions have ignited stern warnings from Washington and Europe — however to date intense diplomacy has yielded little outcomes.

Earlier Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed the thought of slapping punitive sanctions on Moscow earlier than any potential invasion, saying they need to be used as a method of “dissuading” an assault.

“Once sanctions are triggered, you lose the deterrent effect,” Blinken informed CBS. “So what we’re doing is putting together a whole series of actions that would figure into President (Vladimir) Putin’s calculus.”

That contains beefing up defenses in Ukraine with extra navy help, Blinken mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)