US President Joe Biden shares photo of his puppy with a cute caption. See pic

Joe Biden, President of The United States, is kind of well-known on the Internet and off it, for his love for canines. This time, he has taken to social media and shared a photograph of his pup on his Instagram web page. The photograph is of his new German Shepherd pet referred to as Commander.

The photograph reveals the lovable little pet wanting on the digital camera in essentially the most lovable method doable. This is identical pupper for whom he had posted a video as a way to welcome it to the White House. Behind it, is an indoor setting which the President later clarifies, is his workplace.

“One of the perks of being president is that I get to set the office pet policy,” reads the lovable caption to this photograph. It additionally hints at the truth that Biden typically likes to have his pup by his facet even whereas he’s working.

Take a have a look at Biden’s Instagram put up right here:

Since being posted round 15 hours in the past, the canine photograph has up to now garnered greater than 5.9 lakh likes. It has additionally obtained a number of feedback from canine lovers.

“Those eyes,” commented an Instagram person, adopted by a heart-eyed emoji. “Can you convince your dad to change the law to make pups a dependent?” joked one other. “My dog comes to work with me too,” posted a 3rd. “Growing into the ears!” identified a fourth.

What are your ideas on this put up by US President Joe Biden?