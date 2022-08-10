Using Government Partnerships to Achieve Inclusion: Special Olympics Hellas’s Story

Junior High School of Vrilissia celebrates the top of a college 12 months with a Unified exercise.

On a phenomenal spring day, college students on the 1st Junior High School of Vrilissia in Athens, Greece, gathered within the entrance schoolyard to rejoice the top of a profitable college 12 months. The college students had been completely different from one another in each age and talent—some had been college students with intellectual disabilities and others weren’t —however that didn’t matter. They exchanged handmade treats, laughed and chatted simply with one another, and celebrated friendships made all year long.

Similar scenes will be discovered at an growing variety of colleges throughout Greece. Since 2018, Special Olympics Hellas has initiated Unified Schools programming in session with the Greek Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs to foster the social inclusion of youth with mental disabilities at school communities. With over three years of proof that Unified Schools programming has produced a robust influence on native communities—together with folks each with and with out mental disabilities—Special Olympics Hellas and the Ministry additional strengthened their partnership and signed a Memorandum of Cooperation that has elevated Special Olympics actions. Ambassador Kodellas, president of Special Olympics Hellas, and Minister Kerameus, the Greek Minister of Education and Religious Affairs, solidified the settlement to strengthen the influence of Play Unified: Learn Unified, supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), within the nation. As a end result, lecturers, college students, and directors are receiving extra strong and institutional assist to implement inclusion in training.

Kodellas (left), and Kerameus signal the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Greek Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs and Special Olympics Hellas. Photo by Elias Joidos

Charalampos Papaioannou, the Head of the Directorate of Special Education for the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs, collaborated with Special Olympics Hellas in quite a few conferences and discussions to make sure that programming initiatives are primed for fulfillment. “[We] support the educational programming of Special Olympics Hellas . . . to empower social inclusion of persons with disabilities, supporting their families and sensitizing the educational community,” stated Mr. Papaioannou.

Through this authorities partnership, lecturers have year-long entry to e-seminars associated to Special Olympics and its philosophy, sports-for-all and its advantages, and the creation of Unified groups and inclusion. According to Georgia Kollileka, a instructor at 1st Junior High School of Vrilissia, these assets are essential for lecturers to successfully implement inclusion.

“It is well known that the educator’s role is not limited to mere knowledge transmission but, mainly, [and] taking as a starting point the students’ specific needs, it becomes consultative, cooperative, and supportive. I strongly believe that teachers, through their participation in these educational seminars, can dive into the sheer meaning of empathy, understanding, and acceptance. This way, they will be able to more effectively [help] students with learning difficulties, and they will ingrain these values in the students so that they can gradually accept . . . the inclusion of people with disabilities, [in] the school environment at first and [in] society later on.” Mrs. Georgia Kollileka, Teacher on the 1st Junior High School of Vrilissia

Furthermore, lecturers can attend the e-seminars throughout their scheduled work hours and obtain a certificates for his or her completion. Through this collection of academic seminars supported by each Special Olympics Hellas and the Ministry, extra lecturers have gotten outfitted with the information and instruments to show college students the worth and significance of inclusion. The Ministry additionally advantages from the official partnership. By collaborating with Special Olympics, the Ministry has entry to programming that may be carried out all through the nation with out expense to the Ministry itself. Additionally, the Special Olympics assets can be utilized by the Ministry to showcase its capabilities to varied audiences and stakeholders that fall exterior of Special Olympics Hellas’s community.

As made evident by the e-seminars, the assets created by this partnership should not only for selling inclusion on the taking part in area. The Ministry has built-in inclusive coursework curated by Special Olympics into the varsity curriculum as a course choice in collaborating colleges. Teachers who take the e-courses can share their information with college students, who in flip obtain course credit score for his or her participation. In impact, this coverage removes invisible limitations that beforehand prevented educators from incorporating inclusion into their lecture rooms and stored college students from studying extra about Special Olympics programming.

Ambassador Kodellas (left), President of Special Olympics Hellas, and Minister Kerameus, the Greek Minister of Education and Religious Affairs, rejoice the beginning of the official partnership amongst academic establishments all through Greece.

As considerably of a capstone for the partnership, beginning subsequent college 12 months your entire nation will rejoice the primary annual National Special Olympics Day by holding Unified occasions. This initiative will amplify the message of inclusion and unfold consciousness of its significance. Artemis Vassilikopoulou, the National Director of Special Olympics Hellas, expressed why she appears to be like ahead to a time when the intent of the Memorandum of Cooperation is absolutely realized.

“We will be able to achieve the maximum results as we will address even more educators and even more students on a long-term basis with the support of the Ministry. Moreover, if, from an early age, children receive the appropriate education and become aware that the world belongs to everyone and that respect and dignity are owed to everyone, then . . . marginalization and bullying incidents will keep diminishing and … eventually they will be erased,” stated Mrs. Vassilikopoulou.

The partnership between Special Olympics Hellas and the Ministry serves as a mannequin of a sustainable partnership that’s already having a formidable influence. The partnership will take away limitations to inclusion and dramatically allow the enlargement of Unified Schools throughout Greece. As Mr. Papaioannou famous, “We are certain that this collaboration will change the foundations of not only the educational community but also society as a whole as concerns their attitude and acceptance of persons with disabilities.”