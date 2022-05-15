Sports

“Utterly Devastated”: Cricket Fraternity Expresses Shock Over Andrew Symonds’ Death, Tributes Pour In | Cricket News

Photo of The Wall The Wall1 day ago
30 2 minutes read


Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has been killed in a automotive crash, Cricket Australia stated on Sunday. As per cricket.com.au, Queensland Police at the moment are investigating the crash that had taken place at Hervey Range, about 50km from Townsville. As quickly because the information of Symonds passing emerged, his contemporaries took to Twitter to specific their grief and pay tribute to the swashbuckling all-rounder. Symonds is survived by spouse Laura and younger kids Chloe and Billy.

Several cricketers took to Twitter to condole the demise of Symonds:

The 46-year-old who had performed 26 Tests and 198 ODIs for Australia was considered as one of many modern-day greats and he had the power to alter the complexion of the sport inside minutes.

Along with the abilities with bat and ball, Symonds was a gun fielder as properly and he was a key member of Australia’s 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

Promoted

The right-handed batter performed for Queensland for 17 seasons and speaking about County Cricket, he represented Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey.

In the Indian Premier League, Symonds performed for the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.

Topics talked about on this article





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall1 day ago
30 2 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button