“Utterly Devastated”: Cricket Fraternity Expresses Shock Over Andrew Symonds’ Death, Tributes Pour In | Cricket News

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has been killed in a automotive crash, Cricket Australia stated on Sunday. As per cricket.com.au, Queensland Police at the moment are investigating the crash that had taken place at Hervey Range, about 50km from Townsville. As quickly because the information of Symonds passing emerged, his contemporaries took to Twitter to specific their grief and pay tribute to the swashbuckling all-rounder. Symonds is survived by spouse Laura and younger kids Chloe and Billy.

Several cricketers took to Twitter to condole the demise of Symonds:

Shocked to listen to concerning the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too quickly. Heartfelt condolences to the household and pals. Prayers for the departed soul #RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Horrendous information to get up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.#RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

Think of your most loyal, enjoyable, loving buddy who would do something for you. That’s Roy. — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Shocking information to get up to right here in India. Rest in peace my expensive buddy. Such tragic information pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

This is so devastating

Roy was So a lot enjoyable to be round

Our Thoughts are with Symonds household #RIPRoy — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

Tragic information to listen to of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his household, pals and properly wishers. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 15, 2022

Devastated to listen to about Andrew Symonds passing away in a automotive crash in Australia. We shared an awesome relationship on & off the sector. Thoughts & prayers with the household. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

We are extraordinarily saddened by the tragic passing away of Andrew Symonds (1975-2022) Rest in peace, Roy! pic.twitter.com/ZivYtPcVMJ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 15, 2022

The 46-year-old who had performed 26 Tests and 198 ODIs for Australia was considered as one of many modern-day greats and he had the power to alter the complexion of the sport inside minutes.

Along with the abilities with bat and ball, Symonds was a gun fielder as properly and he was a key member of Australia’s 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

Promoted

The right-handed batter performed for Queensland for 17 seasons and speaking about County Cricket, he represented Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey.

In the Indian Premier League, Symonds performed for the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.