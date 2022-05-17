Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from husband Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli has filed divorce papers to finish her marriage to husband Tom Vitale.

The actor and tv host, 62, submitted paperwork on May 12 to the Los Angeles Superior Court of California — citing “irreconcilable differences” as the explanation for his or her break up — in paperwork obtained by TODAY.

Bertinelli married Vitale, a monetary planner, on Jan. 1, 2011. In November 2021, the “Valerie’s Home Cooking” host filed for legal separation from her husband.

However, in response to the latest divorce papers, Vitale and Bertinelli have been separated since December 2019.

The paperwork additionally verify that the pair have a prenuptial settlement that “is in full force and effect and fully binding on the parties.”

Vitale and Bertinelli do not need any youngsters collectively.

On Monday, she uploaded a video to Instagram of her responding to a fan’s remark about her seeming unhappy.

“I’m just having a very bad day,” she stated within the clip. “But you know what? Sometimes we have bad days and then we get over them. And then there’s a good day. So, I’m looking forward to the good day.”

Bertinelli was beforehand married to the late rock legend Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. In October 2020, the enduring guitarist died from cancer at age 65.

Since his loss of life, Bertinelli has opened up publicly in regards to the state of their relationship earlier than he died.

“We went through a lot of hell as well,” she instructed Hoda Kotb when she stopped by TODAY in January. “We weren’t really good to each other at a lot of points in our lives because we met so young and were very immature.”

Bertinelli continued, “But I’m so happy that we were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life. I wish he was still here.”

She additionally spoke in regards to the e-book she penned earlier this yr titled “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.” The celeb chef revealed within the memoir that she and their son, Wolfgang, 31, had been with Van Halen throughout his final moments.

In the e-book, she shared, “I love you are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing.”

She wrote that the previous couple remained shut after their divorce.

During her look on TODAY in January, Bertinelli additionally spoke about her marriage with Vitale.

“I also want to be gentle and caring, and not just rip off a Band-Aid,” she stated on the time. “I like to pull it off gently. But I think there is definitely power and peace in changing your narrative and changing the way that you can look at your life. I know it is for me. When I changed the way I looked at my life and stopped beating myself up most of the time, there is power in that and peace.”