Video involving cat and laptop is amusing. People find it relatable too

Internet is full of numerous sorts of cat movies. While a few of these videos might depart you laughing out loud, different might make you noticed aww. Then there are additionally these movies which apart from being lovely or humorous additionally develop into completely relatable. Just like this clip that showcases a cat scratching a laptop computer display utilizing its paws. What has created a buzz is how many individuals commented that they associated to the video.

The video was initially posted by an Instagram consumer named Monika Oliver. It, nevertheless, captured individuals’s consideration after being re-shared on one other Insta web page. “So many emails so little time!” they wrote whereas posting the video.

The clip opens to point out a laptop computer stored on a desk and a cat is sitting in entrance of it. The kitty is seen scratching the display with its entrance paws. It is the pace with which the cat is shifting its paws which has now prompted individuals to say that the video is relatable. They are additionally sharing the conditions wherein they suppose they are going to act just like the cat.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day in the past. The clip, since being posted, has gathered greater than 65,000 views and counting. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“Don’t worry I’m from tech support,” joked an Instagram consumer. “When you search for that one specific photo from 2014 in your 6000 photo gallery,” shared one other. “This was me going through emails last week,” expressed a 3rd. “When testing goes wrong,” commented a fourth. “Is there anyone here who like it as much as I do?” wrote a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?