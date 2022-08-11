Video of Golden Retriever dogs playing in puddles is relaxing to watch

If you’re on the lookout for an animal video to chill out your thoughts and uplift your temper after a busy work day, here is a clip that the physician might have ordered. It options two Golden Retriever canines enjoying within the puddles. The video captioned “Serotonin boost. This is also a good reminder to let your dogs be dogs!” is sure to give you a leisurely leisure from the stresses of life.

The clip was posted on Instagram by a web page devoted to the Golden Retriever canines, Xena and Finn. The web page describes them as siblings and has 2.3 lakh followers on the video and picture sharing platform who await their each day routines.

The video opens with a textual content insert that reads, “Puddles and pitter-patter ASMR.” It reveals two Golden Retriever canine siblings, Xena and Finn, enjoying within the puddles, and the pitter-patter is a sure-shot serotonin enhance. You ought to watch the video whereas retaining the amount up.

Watch the enjoyable video that includes Golden Retriever canines, Xena and Finn, proper right here:

The video shared two days in the past has obtained almost 79,000 views and greater than 10,000 likes. The share has additionally obtained tons of of feedback from individuals who loved watching the video.

On Instagram, a web page devoted to a Golden Retriever canine, Scout posted, “Haha! So good for the skin!!” Another devoted to Sterling Newton, a Golden Retriever, wrote, “Nothing better.” “Wow, Xena is having a Blast!! Never seen her run so fast!!” commented a 3rd devoted to a Golden Retriever Odin Falkor with a number of emoticons. “Serotonin boosted! Nothing I love more than seeing dogs be dogs,” posted a fourth devoted to Black Pitbull named Akira.

“Oh what a JOY It is to watch these 2 sweeties having soooo much FUN,” shared a person. “Peaceful sounds!!! So true, let it be,” wrote one other with a number of emoticons.

“Our retriever hated moving water, wouldn’t go near it but show her a puddle she would be in there for hours if she could. Just like Finn, enjoying the best life, then when she was dragged out she would get the zoomies like Xena and lie back down in the puddle,” commented a 3rd.