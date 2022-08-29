Video shows why people like Golden Retriever dogs, you will nod your head too

Golden Retriever canine undoubtedly make nice pets, however have you ever ever questioned what they’ve that has captured the hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands? In case you by no means have, here is a video that describes simply the identical. The video that includes a Golden Retriever canine is lovable but humorous and will make you go aww and giggle out loud without delay.

The video was posted on Instagram by a web page devoted to a canine named Lady, a Golden Retriever dog. The web page usually posts content material that includes Lady for his or her 2.7 lakh followers on the picture and video sharing platform. “Obsession that doesn’t harm anyone. What do you like about Goldens?” learn the caption written alongside the video with a canine face emoticon and several other hashtags, together with #corn and #goldenretriever.

The video opens with a pet dad or mum sipping one thing whereas engaged on a laptop computer, and Lady sits beside him on the couch. A textual content insert “For me, I really like Goldens” seems on the display. It then exhibits Lady holding a stuffed toy in his mouth, and one other textual content insert reads, “What do you like about Goldens?” The video then progresses to reply this query and exhibits that they’re massive fluffy associates with additional pores and skin and are lovely.

Watch the video that includes the Golden Retriever canine under:

Since being shared three days in the past, the video has amassed greater than 2.3 lakh views and has collected over 13,200 likes. The share has additionally acquired a number of feedback.

A web page devoted to a Golden Retriever named Sterling Newton dropped a remark that reads, “Not to be corny but I love you.” “Nope!” posted one other Golden Retriever named Scout with a laughing emoticon. “Can’t get it out if my head,” learn a 3rd from a web page devoted to a Golden Retriever named Kevin. A fourth web page devoted to Glee, a Golden Retriever, enquired, “Omg where did you get those slippers?!?!?”

“Omg that laptop sticker though,” identified a person. “Those eyes!!!” shared one other. “Goldens. They will always have my heart,” expressed a 3rd with a coronary heart emoticon.