Vinod Kambli reportedly gets job offer worth Rs 1 lakh per month after former India cricketer made emotion plea – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

A businessman from Maharashtra named Sandeep Thorat has reportedly supplied former cricketer Vinod Kambli a job with a wage of Rs 1 lakh monthly after the previous India cricketer’s interview went viral, whereby he talked about how he’s present process a monetary crunch.

Recently, Kambli opened up about his financial struggles and mentioned that his solely supply of earnings is the Rs 30,000 he will get from BCCI as a pension. The 50-year-old’s final teaching task was within the 2019 T20 Mumbai League and the match has not been staged because the pandemic hit. He additionally guided kids on the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy in Nerul however the commute from his Bandra residence proved far an excessive amount of.

“I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment [source of income] at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family,” Kambli instructed Mid-Day in an interview.

“I would like assignments, the place I can work with kids. I do know Mumbai have retained Amol [Muzumdar] as their head coach, but when anyplace I’m wanted, I’m there. We have performed collectively and we have been a terrific workforce. That’s what I need them [current Mumbai team] to do…to play as a workforce.

“I used to be looking for assist from the MCA [Mumbai Cricket Association]. I got here into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], nevertheless it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some assist. I’ve a household to take care of. I instructed the MCA many instances that in the event you require me, I’m there whether or not it’s on the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC. Mumbai cricket has given me lots. I owe my life to this sport.”

Meanwhile, listening to his plea, Maharashtra businessman Thorat has come ahead and supplied the previous cricketer a job with a month-to-month wage of Rs 1 lakh. As per studies by a number of Marathi web sites, Kambli has been supplied a job within the finance division of the Sahyadri Industry Group in Mumbai.